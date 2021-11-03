WE ARE HOMETOWN NEWS.

Aug 7, 2024 | Agawam, Hampden County, Local Headlines, Local News, Longmeadow, West Springfield

Veterinary clinic offers range of services for pets, their ‘parents’

LONGMEADOW — Longmeadow pet parents now have a comprehensive veterinary clinic to provide the best care for their four-legged family members. On Aug. 5, the experienced trio of Caroline Joos, Kristin Lappetito and Angela DuBois officially opened the doors of Longmeadow Veterinary Clinic, the town’s only veterinary clinic.

Gariné Arakelian hosts workshop at West Springfield Public Library

WEST SPRINGFIELD – On July 30, Gariné Arakelian of Kulina Folk Art hosted a workshop on July 30 at the West Springfield Public Library.

Touch-a-Truck to benefit pantry, first-time bus riders

AGAWAM — Trucks, trucks and more trucks will be in the parking lot at the Bethany Assembly of God on Saturday, Aug. 10. It may seem like an odd sight to see at a church, but the trucks will be there as part of free event to benefit its food pantry.

Thai Chili Food Truck paint job brings out collaboration

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Dean Tech Vocational High School was the home base all of last week for Chapin Street Studios artist Jill Kovalchik, who utilized the space to paint a new design for Thai Chili Food Truck, which is based out of Agawam.

The Center Alternative Cooperative officially opens in Chicopee

CHICOPEE — The city hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Center Alternate Cooperative, 264 Exchange St., which aims to be an apothecary, local goods, event and education center focused on whole health and wellness.

Every weekend in August an opportunity for family fun at a county fair

Every weekend in August offers guaranteed fun for the whole family with a trip to a local New England country fair. Entry fees are reasonable, ranging anywhere from $7 to $12 for adults, depending on the fair, with discounts for seniors and veterans, and for most, admission for children under 12 is free.

Huntington artist shows watercolors, oils at Chester gallery

CHESTER — “The Natural World,” an exhibit by Huntington artist Daniel Delisle, is opening at A Reason to Pause Art and Artisan Gallery in Chester on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. The exhibit will be featured through the end of August at the gallery.

Locals, feds coordinated for smooth VP visit via Barnes

WESTFIELD — Westfield officials from Mayor Michael McCabe to Airport Manager Christopher Willenborg to Westfield Democratic City Committee Chair Jeffrey Gunther were all impressed by the cooperation and collaboration of federal, state and local agencies in Vice President Kamala Harris’ arrival and departure in Westfield on Saturday, July 27.

Legislators approve extended tenure for Springfield police superintendent

SPRINGFIELD — The state Legislature, including the entire Springfield delegation, approved a home rule petition that will allow Police Superintendent Lawrence Akers to remain in the position until the age of 70.

Belchertown resident’s art to be displayed at local gallery

EASTHAMPTON — As part of its artist of the month exhibition, rising high school senior Kaia Couture of Belchertown is set to have her art displayed at the Sgt. James G. Wheeler Memorial Art Gallery, 122 Pleasant St., Suite 101, Easthampton.

Red Brewster Brewery making its mark in Enfield

ENFIELD — If you’re looking for a local spot to de-stress while having a cold drink in your hand, try Red Brewster Brewery, a family-owned and operated farm brewery located at 50 Weymouth Rd.

Local Headlines

Amy Porter

HCHC seeks new home for community center

HUNTINGTON — The Hilltown Community Center social service programs at 9 Russell Rd. are moving to different locations, in anticipation of the sale of the building where they have been housed for several decades.

Magazines

Dining & Entertainment

Matt Conway

What I’m watching: Summer movie season showcase

It is the dog days of July. You may have noticed that it is absolutely horrendous outside. The oppressive heat breathes on everyone with overbearing force, while the sticky humidity creates a swamp-like environment that leaves me yearning for air conditioning. In times like these, the movie theater offers an oasis of breezy comfort.

Matt Conway

Dinner and a Show: savoring summertime staples

If it were up to me, I would eat seafood every day. I feel fortunate to have grown up in a New England culture synonymous with flavorful fish. From flakey haddock to succulent clams, New England’s seafood covers all bases of seafood sensibilities.

Miasha Lee

Water Garden and Koi Club to conduct 29th annual Pond Tour

The Pioneer Valley Water Garden and Koi Club will have its 29th annual Pond Tour on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14, from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., rain or shine. The tour allows you to view some of the most beautiful ponds and gardens in Hampden and Hampshire counties in Massachusetts.

Opinion

Letters to the Editor

MDTC denounces violence

In light of the recent shooting at a political rally that resulted in the injury to the presumptive Republican Party candidate, the death of a bystander and injury to others, the Monson Democratic Town Committee vigorously denounces all violence and hate regardless of affiliation. Violence, political or otherwise, against anyone harms all of us.

G. Michael Dobbs

Memes are no way to pick a candidate to support

To be clear, I have never been in favor of violence being a change agent in politics. I did not post anything gleeful about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, because I was not happy that once again someone has decided to affect a political race with a bullet.

Letters to the Editor

Site is too small for middle school

After attending last weeks monthly meeting of the new Longmeadow Middle School Committee, we are now convinced, more than ever, that the only option being considered for a new middle school is to build a new school on the Williams athletic field.