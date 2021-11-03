Veterinary clinic offers range of services for pets, their ‘parents’
LONGMEADOW — Longmeadow pet parents now have a comprehensive veterinary clinic to provide the best care for their four-legged family members. On Aug. 5, the experienced trio of Caroline Joos, Kristin Lappetito and Angela DuBois officially opened the doors of Longmeadow Veterinary Clinic, the town’s only veterinary clinic.
McKnight challenges Williams for state rep. seat
SPRINGFIELD — In one of the few contested local political seats in the area, the incumbent said he hasn’t finished the job and the challenger said his opponent has become “a typical career politician.”
UMass Fine Arts Center sets 2024-2025 season
AMHERST — In what is expected to be its biggest season since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Massachusetts Fine Arts Center is jam packed with performers and showcases for its upcoming 2024-2025 Fine Arts Center performing arts season.
Holyoke Public Schools taking suggestions for mascot, middle school names
HOLYOKE — Holyoke Public Schools is gathering suggestions for potential names and mascots for the new middle school building through a new survey released.
Chicopee Zoning Committee denies overlay district change after public speaks out
CHICOPEE — After hearing from multiple residents, the Zoning Committee denied a zone change for a Mill Conversion and Commercial Center Overlay.
Low river flow prompts return of outdoor water restrictions
SOUTHWICK — Southwick has reinstated its outdoor water use restrictions, the DPW announced on July 30.
Westhampton Fire Department prepares to celebrate 75th anniversary
WESTHAMPTON — The community will come together on Aug. 17 to celebrate and honor the 75th anniversary of the Westhampton Fire Department.
Ludlow to use casino mitigation to market itself, buy emergency equip
LUDLOW — As one of the municipalities immediately surrounding Springfield, Ludlow is one of 11 communities that is eligible for grant funding to offset the impact of the nearby MGM Springfield casino. For fiscal year 2025, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission awarded the town $244,900 for improvements and mitigation.
Input needed for Conant Brook Dam Master Plan revision
MONSON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking community input on recommended changes to...
Local Headlines
Bubble tea shop to open in East Longmeadow this fall
EAST LONGMEADOW – A new tea shop offering unique drinks such as bubble tea and Vietnamese coffee will soon be opening in East Longmeadow.
Officials announce flyover to bypass train road blockage
WEST SPRINGFIELD — State, federal and local officials recently announced a $20 million project to construct a flyover at the Front Street rail crossing, allowing cars to drive over the train tracks when railcars are blocking the road.
HCHC seeks new home for community center
HUNTINGTON — The Hilltown Community Center social service programs at 9 Russell Rd. are moving to different locations, in anticipation of the sale of the building where they have been housed for several decades.
Trash causes closure of Connecticut River Greenway Conservation Area
NORTHAMPTON — The Connecticut River Greenway Conservation Area is closed indefinitely due to an accumulation of trash and human waste in the area resulting from what the city deems as “illegal activities.”
Northampton resident nominated as Superior Court associate justice
NORTHAMPTON — Northampton resident Deepika Shukla was recently nominated to the Massachusetts Superior Court by Gov. Maura Healey.
Northampton appropriates additional state funds to schools
NORTHAMPTON — The Northampton City Council and School Committee each voted to appropriate an additional $192,400 from the state to the fiscal year 2025 school budget that was passed earlier this summer.
Dining & Entertainment
The Big 3: Some local tracks I’ve been listening to
With music becoming more and more decentralized by the day, the task of keeping up with it all can feel daunting, even on a local level.
Dinner and a Show: Twisting tornadoes and panini staples
I admit it: I am a snob when it comes to food, movies and most things in life.
What I’m watching: Summer movie season showcase
It is the dog days of July. You may have noticed that it is absolutely horrendous outside. The oppressive heat breathes on everyone with overbearing force, while the sticky humidity creates a swamp-like environment that leaves me yearning for air conditioning. In times like these, the movie theater offers an oasis of breezy comfort.
Provisions: California small-production wines offer unique flavors
Here at Provisions, a wine and cheese shop in Longmeadow, we are currently very excited about Kinero Cellars, a small winery producing very limited, artisanal fine wines near Paso Robles, California.
Dinner and a Show: savoring summertime staples
If it were up to me, I would eat seafood every day. I feel fortunate to have grown up in a New England culture synonymous with flavorful fish. From flakey haddock to succulent clams, New England’s seafood covers all bases of seafood sensibilities.
Water Garden and Koi Club to conduct 29th annual Pond Tour
The Pioneer Valley Water Garden and Koi Club will have its 29th annual Pond Tour on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14, from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., rain or shine. The tour allows you to view some of the most beautiful ponds and gardens in Hampden and Hampshire counties in Massachusetts.
Opinion
Will more kids walk to new school?
One of the stated goals for the new Longmeadow Middle School is a central location so that more students will be...
MDTC denounces violence
In light of the recent shooting at a political rally that resulted in the injury to the presumptive Republican Party candidate, the death of a bystander and injury to others, the Monson Democratic Town Committee vigorously denounces all violence and hate regardless of affiliation. Violence, political or otherwise, against anyone harms all of us.
Memes are no way to pick a candidate to support
To be clear, I have never been in favor of violence being a change agent in politics. I did not post anything gleeful about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, because I was not happy that once again someone has decided to affect a political race with a bullet.
Questions about middle school traffic
We had the opportunity to review the site feasibility traffic study that was completed for the new proposed Longmeadow Middle School and wanted to share a couple of things that stood out.
State should ban wild animal shows at fairs, carnivals
Massachusetts is known as one of the most humane states. Yet, despite the death of an ill elephant at the 2019 Big E,...
Site is too small for middle school
After attending last weeks monthly meeting of the new Longmeadow Middle School Committee, we are now convinced, more than ever, that the only option being considered for a new middle school is to build a new school on the Williams athletic field.
I’m not running for office but I have a wish list for Western Mass.
As I write this column the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival is just a few days away. It will draw thousands of people to downtown Springfield — as long as the weather holds — making a sizable economic development impact on the region through restaurant and hotel use.
Bothered by banks
Another bank in East Longmeadow!